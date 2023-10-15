International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 5.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 8,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

