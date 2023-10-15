Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Intertek Group stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $55.02.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

