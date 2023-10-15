Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.61. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

