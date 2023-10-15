Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 206,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $68,028.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,397,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Stories

