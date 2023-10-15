Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

