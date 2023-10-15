Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 296,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

