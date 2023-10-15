Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 160,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

