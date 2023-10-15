Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 160,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.