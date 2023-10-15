Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,031. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
