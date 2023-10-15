Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,031. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

