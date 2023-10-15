Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

