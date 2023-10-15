Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,119,000. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $150.27 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.