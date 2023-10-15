Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 2.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 222,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4,834.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 155,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPVU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. 2,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $92.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.