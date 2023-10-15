Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,792,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.