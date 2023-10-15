iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 159.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,665.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.37.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

