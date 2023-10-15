iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
iomart Group Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:IOM opened at GBX 159.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,665.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.37.
About iomart Group
