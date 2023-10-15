IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.14.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,560,606 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

