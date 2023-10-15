iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.52 and a one year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

