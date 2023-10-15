iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Raised by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 5.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,773,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,157,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 509,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,089. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.52 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.