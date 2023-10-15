iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

