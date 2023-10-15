iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

