iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

