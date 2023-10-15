iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $171,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.43 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.69. The company has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.