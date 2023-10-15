iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,466,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.