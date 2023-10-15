iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

