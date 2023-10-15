iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,699,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

