iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,225. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.