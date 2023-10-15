iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,630,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,719. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

