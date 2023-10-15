iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

