iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.