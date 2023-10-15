iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,655 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,201 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

