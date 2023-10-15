iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lessened by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,188,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,222,480. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.