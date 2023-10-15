iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.80. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.94.
