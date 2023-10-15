iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $272.27. The stock had a trading volume of 721,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average is $265.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.