iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.71 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

