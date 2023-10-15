iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 458,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

