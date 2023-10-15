iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $476.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $297.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

