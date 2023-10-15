iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.