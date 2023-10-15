iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 284,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $744.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

