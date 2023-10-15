Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISCNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

