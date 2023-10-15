Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

