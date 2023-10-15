Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.92 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

