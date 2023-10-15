JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

