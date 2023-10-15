Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the period.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Shares of KRTX opened at $171.01 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

