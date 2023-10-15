KBC Group NV Acquires 187,148 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,148 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $58,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

