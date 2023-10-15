KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Booking worth $154,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,841.89. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,667.25 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.