KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 637,876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $115,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

