KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $120,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

