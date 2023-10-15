KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $81,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

