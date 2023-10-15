KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Salesforce worth $257,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 812,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $204.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

