KBC Group NV Has $101.75 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $101,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.



