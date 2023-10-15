KBC Group NV Has $107.20 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 534,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

