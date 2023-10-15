KBC Group NV Has $115.76 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

